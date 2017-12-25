SEC Network

Christmas morning tends to be an extremely slow time for television programming. There are very few that have their on-air talent come in and work on Christmas, so networks usually lean on pre-taped content to fill the airwaves that people can throw on in the background of their Christmas activities.

The tried and true Christmas morning programming is the Yule Log. For those unfamiliar, the Yule Log is just a still shot of a fireplace with a fire in it and (usually) Christmas music playing in the background. It’s a classic.

The SEC Network produces their own version of the Yule Log, but with a twist. Their Yule Log plays SEC team fight songs over and over as the camera sits on a room with a fireplace and, to jazz things up, pans around to various bits of team memorabilia on shelves. People love it.