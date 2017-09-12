ESPN

ESPN’s Monday Night Football is back this week. As is usually the case for the first Monday night of the year, ESPN is broadcasting two games. One gets its main broadcast team, the other gets a different group. This year, Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden were in Minnesota for the early matchup between the Vikings and the Saints.

The late game was a unique pairing: Longtime college football broadcaster Beth Mowins became the first woman to broadcast an NFL game since 1987, and her partner in the booth is former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan. It’s a unique pairing, one that has an additional twist in the form of ESPN Deportes reporter Sergio Dipp on the sideline.

Dipp is a Mexican journalist who, according to his bio, has covered the NFL, NBA, and Olympics in the past. He also became a minor internet sensation thanks to this sideline report he filed in the first quarter.

Sergio Dipp for every game pic.twitter.com/ZhRJppvEAU — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) September 12, 2017

Sure, it was a bit choppy, but Dipp was speaking his second language and was also on national television on the sidelines of a Monday Night Football game, so this absolutely gets a pass. Well, except for the reactions from Twitter, which had a ton of fun after Dipp went off the air.

Sergio Dipp you're going live in 10 seconds pic.twitter.com/wvHG8CKjcl — Doug Pedersons Agent (@realprinceblue) September 12, 2017

Feel bad for Sergio Dipp right now. Yeah, bad sideline commentary. But I feel like I sound like him every time I open my mouth in public. — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) September 12, 2017

If ESPN doesn't use Sergio Dipp in the second half they're missing out on a huge opportunity. Everyone loves a good comeback story. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 12, 2017