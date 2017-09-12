An ESPN Sideline Reporter Had A Rough ‘Monday Night Football’ Debut, But He Handled It Perfectly

#ESPN #NFL
09.12.17 26 mins ago

ESPN’s Monday Night Football is back this week. As is usually the case for the first Monday night of the year, ESPN is broadcasting two games. One gets its main broadcast team, the other gets a different group. This year, Sean McDonough and Jon Gruden were in Minnesota for the early matchup between the Vikings and the Saints.

The late game was a unique pairing: Longtime college football broadcaster Beth Mowins became the first woman to broadcast an NFL game since 1987, and her partner in the booth is former Jets and Bills coach Rex Ryan. It’s a unique pairing, one that has an additional twist in the form of ESPN Deportes reporter Sergio Dipp on the sideline.

Dipp is a Mexican journalist who, according to his bio, has covered the NFL, NBA, and Olympics in the past. He also became a minor internet sensation thanks to this sideline report he filed in the first quarter.

Sure, it was a bit choppy, but Dipp was speaking his second language and was also on national television on the sidelines of a Monday Night Football game, so this absolutely gets a pass. Well, except for the reactions from Twitter, which had a ton of fun after Dipp went off the air.

