Jason Whitlock wants this to be written and wants you to read it. If you start there it makes this whole thing much less enjoyable, but it’s the truth and the truth is important.

Whitlock is no fan of Colin Kaepernick, who still does not have a job in the NFL this season despite Joe Webb and your neighborhood Allstate dealer appearing at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills this preseason. That’s a note of contention to some NFL fans who think Kaepernick is being shunned for his silent protest during the national anthem last season.

If you’re not keeping score at home: some people think Kaepernick is being blackballed. Others think the protest doesn’t matter — he simply isn’t good enough to play professional football anymore. It’s certainly an issue that people have picked sides on by now, and Whitlock is on the side of those that think Kaepernick should not protest and also should not play football.

So Whitlock caused a stir on Tuesday when he appeared in a picture with someone dressed up in a Colin Kaepernick jersey on Fox Sports on Tuesday. The person was wearing an afro wig and a black glove, similar to that worn by people in the Black Power movement. That gloved hand, of course, was raised in a fist for the photo.