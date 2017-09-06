Jason Whitlock wants this to be written and wants you to read it. If you start there it makes this whole thing much less enjoyable, but it’s the truth and the truth is important.
Whitlock is no fan of Colin Kaepernick, who still does not have a job in the NFL this season despite Joe Webb and your neighborhood Allstate dealer appearing at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills this preseason. That’s a note of contention to some NFL fans who think Kaepernick is being shunned for his silent protest during the national anthem last season.
If you’re not keeping score at home: some people think Kaepernick is being blackballed. Others think the protest doesn’t matter — he simply isn’t good enough to play professional football anymore. It’s certainly an issue that people have picked sides on by now, and Whitlock is on the side of those that think Kaepernick should not protest and also should not play football.
So Whitlock caused a stir on Tuesday when he appeared in a picture with someone dressed up in a Colin Kaepernick jersey on Fox Sports on Tuesday. The person was wearing an afro wig and a black glove, similar to that worn by people in the Black Power movement. That gloved hand, of course, was raised in a fist for the photo.
Clicky clicky click click baiiiiiit. Whitlock knows what he did and why he did it. Dude is a master at trolling.
I don’t think Kaep is good enough to warrant a job. But I do wish someone would give him a legitimate chance to prove his football worth, so folks maybe would shut the hell up about that side of it.
that first paragraph says everything about the state of blogs and whatnot. these people do these things ONLY cuz they know these articles will be written and their name will be trending. its weird that it seems like yall know but feel like you have to? understanding that whitlock has been easily ignored for a while up until recently with his fuck shit. stop giving these assholes exactly what they want