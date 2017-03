twitter

Sidney Crosby can do some impressive things with a hockey stick, but this is just plain gross.

The NHL’s leading goal scorer slashed a finger off of an opposing player on Thursday night, leaving the defenseman’s digit dangling in the wind.

Crosby gave Ottawa Senators defenseman Marc Methot a whack on the hands as he carried the puck into the Penguins zone with 5:23 left in the first period on Thursday night.