Is Bill Belichick The Greatest Coach In NFL History?

The Simpsons’ Snuck The Super Bowl Score Into A Rerun To Accurately Reflect Atlanta’s Blown 28-3 Lead

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
02.13.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image / Fox

The Simpsons made a sneaky update to an October episode for a re-run on Sunday in order to reference the Patriots comeback win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl.

In the “Boston” episode from Season 28 that was first released in October, the Springfield Atoms lost to the Boston Americans (which looked like members of the New England Patriots) 23-21. This is what it looked like in the original airing.

Fox via Entertainment Weekly

However, in Sunday’s re-run, the creators snuck in a reference to the Super Bowl by changing the score to New England 34, Atlanta 28.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Super Bowl LI
TAGSBILL BELICHICKNew England PatriotsSuper Bowl LITHE SIMPSONS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP