Getty Image / Fox

The Simpsons made a sneaky update to an October episode for a re-run on Sunday in order to reference the Patriots comeback win over the Falcons in the Super Bowl.

In the “Boston” episode from Season 28 that was first released in October, the Springfield Atoms lost to the Boston Americans (which looked like members of the New England Patriots) 23-21. This is what it looked like in the original airing.

Fox via Entertainment Weekly

However, in Sunday’s re-run, the creators snuck in a reference to the Super Bowl by changing the score to New England 34, Atlanta 28.