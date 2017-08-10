Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The debate format of sports coverage is in full-swing now, and with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on deck in the next few weeks, all of the pundits in existence are discussing the super-fight, whether they’re qualified to or not. Take Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s discussion over Mayweather’s recent remarks about how, on paper, McGregor has the advantage. Especially considering he’s bigger, younger and Floyd’s been through over two decades of pro fighting and training camps. Bayless talks in circles as he states that McGregor’s one UFC loss to Nate Diaz was to a man “40 pounds heavier” that used “sumo wrestling” to “pin him.” That didn’t happen.

Let’s go to MMA analyst SuperCalo for more: