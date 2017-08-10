Skip Bayless Proves He’s Completely Out Of His Element Discussing McGregor/Mayweather

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
08.09.17 27 mins ago

The debate format of sports coverage is in full-swing now, and with Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on deck in the next few weeks, all of the pundits in existence are discussing the super-fight, whether they’re qualified to or not. Take Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe’s discussion over Mayweather’s recent remarks about how, on paper, McGregor has the advantage. Especially considering he’s bigger, younger and Floyd’s been through over two decades of pro fighting and training camps. Bayless talks in circles as he states that McGregor’s one UFC loss to Nate Diaz was to a man “40 pounds heavier” that used “sumo wrestling” to “pin him.” That didn’t happen.

Let’s go to MMA analyst SuperCalo for more:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

Make The Most Of Summer '17

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 10 hours ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 5 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP