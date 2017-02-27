This Soccer Player Saved An Opponent’s Life After A Vicious Collision

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Francis Kone is a striker for Slovacko in the Czech First League, and over the weekend he saved the life of the opposing team’s goalie after a nasty collision.

Slovacko was playing Bohemians over the weekend when a first half collision between Bohemians goalkeeper Martin Berkovec and teammate Daniel Krch left Berkovec unconscious on the field. Kone was standing right by Berkovec and realized he was unconscious and in danger of choking on his own tongue, so Kone jumped into action and pulled his tongue out as Berkovec’s teammates came over to help roll him over onto his side.

Berkovec was taken to the hospital, but the 28-year-old keeper survived the scary collision and sent a message to Kone after the game on Facebook.