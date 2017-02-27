This Soccer Player Saved An Opponent’s Life After A Vicious Collision

02.27.17 58 mins ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Francis Kone is a striker for Slovacko in the Czech First League, and over the weekend he saved the life of the opposing team’s goalie after a nasty collision.

Slovacko was playing Bohemians over the weekend when a first half collision between Bohemians goalkeeper Martin Berkovec and teammate Daniel Krch left Berkovec unconscious on the field. Kone was standing right by Berkovec and realized he was unconscious and in danger of choking on his own tongue, so Kone jumped into action and pulled his tongue out as Berkovec’s teammates came over to help roll him over onto his side.

Berkovec was taken to the hospital, but the 28-year-old keeper survived the scary collision and sent a message to Kone after the game on Facebook.

TAGSSOCCER

Around The Web

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 9 hours ago
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP