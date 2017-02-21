A Pro Soccer Player Suffered Horribly Racist Abuse During A Game, And Left In Tears

02.21.17 1 hour ago

YouTube

Brazilian soccer player Everton Luiz was the object of racist chants during a game in a Serb league Sunday, according to a CBS News story. Luiz left the pitch in tears after his team’s victory that featured scuffles between Luiz’s Paritzan Belgrade side and the Rad team.

According to the story, “Serbian fans are notorious for racist outbursts against black players. Rad supporters are known for their nationalist ultra-right behavior. On Monday, the Serbian Football Association suspended Rad’s stadium in Belgrade until further notice because of the fans’ behavior.”

