Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Stunned Chocolatito Gonzalez With A Vicious 4th Round Knockout

09.10.17 1 hour ago

Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez entered the StubHub Center in Carson, California looking to avenge the only loss of his professional career against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. While many felt Chocolatito should have been given their first fight on the judges’ scorecards rather than Sor Rungvisai, who won in a controversial majority decision, Sor Rungvisai left no doubt on Saturday night as he dominated Gonzalez for four rounds, ending the fight with a brutal right hook for the knockout.

It was the second knockdown of the round for Sor Rungvisai and one that Chocolatito was unable to recover from, as he remained on his back on the canvas for some time being attended to by the ringside doctors before finally sitting up and eventually getting back to his feet. For all of the talk about how Gonzalez outworked and outlanded Sor Rungvisai in the first bout, the new champion came out the aggressor from the jump and proved that he is a deserving champion.

For Chocolatito, this fight will be extremely difficult to move on from. He has struggled to be the same kind of dominant force at 115 pounds, failing to score a knockout since moving up, and has now lost twice to a bigger, stronger fighter. His future and career, one that will be remembered as one of the best in recent history among boxers in the lightest weight classes, is now in question as he must reassess whether he will continue fighting at all, and, at the least, must consider moving back down to 112 pounds.

