Spike Lee Thinks It’s ‘BS’ That No Team Will Sign Colin Kaepernick

Basically, every NFL team can use another quarterback on their roster. Either, because they don’t have an entrenched starter or because they want a solid backup plan in the event their guy gets hurt. For that reason, you’d expect that some team would be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick, as he has plenty of experience as a starter and has had more success than most backups around the league.

Still, Kaepernick is a free agent, and it doesn’t sound like he is going to land anywhere anytime soon. According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, 20 percent of NFL teams think he can’t play, 10 percent fear that signing him would lead to a backlash from fans in the form of protests, and the remainder “genuinely hate him” because he knelt during the national anthem.

To Spike Lee, this is absurd. The Academy Award-nominated director expressed his thoughts in an Instagram post after meeting with Kaepernick over brunch and specifically called out the Jets for not making an effort to bring Kaepernick in.