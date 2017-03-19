Spike Lee Thinks It’s ‘BS’ That No Team Will Sign Colin Kaepernick

Just Had Brunch With My Brother Colin @Kaepernick7 . How Is It That There Are 32 NFL Teams And Kap Is Still A Free Agent? WTF. Smells MAD Fishy To Me,Stinks To The High Heavens. The New York J-E-T-S Need A Quarterback. Who Is The J-E-T-S Quarterback? Is My Man Joe Willie Namath Coming Back? Crazy Times We Live In. The Question Remains What Owner And GM Is Going To Step Up And Sign Colin So Their Team Has A Better Chance To WIN? What Crime Has Colin Committed? Look At The QB's Of All 32 Teams. This Is Some Straight Up Shenanigans,Subterfuge, Skullduggery And BS. Ya-Dig? Sho-Nuff. By Any Means Necessary. And Dat's Da NoFunLeague Truth,Ruth.
Basically, every NFL team can use another quarterback on their roster. Either, because they don’t have an entrenched starter or because they want a solid backup plan in the event their guy gets hurt. For that reason, you’d expect that some team would be interested in signing Colin Kaepernick, as he has plenty of experience as a starter and has had more success than most backups around the league.
Still, Kaepernick is a free agent, and it doesn’t sound like he is going to land anywhere anytime soon. According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, 20 percent of NFL teams think he can’t play, 10 percent fear that signing him would lead to a backlash from fans in the form of protests, and the remainder “genuinely hate him” because he knelt during the national anthem.
To Spike Lee, this is absurd. The Academy Award-nominated director expressed his thoughts in an Instagram post after meeting with Kaepernick over brunch and specifically called out the Jets for not making an effort to bring Kaepernick in.
> he is being punished like he’s a criminal when really, he was expressing his right to protest peacefully.
In the NFL, criminals get rewarded with multimillion dollar contracts. Even a murder or two isn’t enough to keep teams away.