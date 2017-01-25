Did Chris Hogan Come Out Of Nowhere?

You Can Finally Eat At The Donut Shop From ‘Wayne’s World’

01.25.17

YouTube

Wayne’s World is more than just a cult classic, it’s a part of the comedy canon from the early 1990’s, with many of its catchphrases and references bouncing around popular culture today. But one of its more beloved minor jokes is coming to life for the 2017 NHL All-Star Game: Stan Mikita’s Donuts. Get the net!

The fake diner, modeled by Mike Myers after Tim Horton’s with an homage to the legendary Chicago Blackhawks player, will be reborn as a real, temporary eatery, named Stan Mikita’s All-Star Cafe, located just across the street from the original shooting location for the diner scenes from Wayne’s World in Los Angeles (where the All-Star Game will be played). It will of course serve coffee and donuts, but will also include meet-and-greets with NHL players and Mikita’s family, roundtable discussions on hockey, and a screening of Wayne’s World.

It should be a great place for kitschy remembrance, perfect for an L.A. All-Star weekend. Just as a fair warning, though: Street hockey, which you might be inclined to do once inspired by the movie references and such, is much more dangerous on the streets of L.A. than in suburban, fictional Illinois. That being said: HE SHOOTS HE SCOOOOOORES … CAR!

TAGSNHL ALL-STAR GAMEStan MikitaWAYNE'S WORLD

