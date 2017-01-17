The Steelers Are Defending Mike Tomlin And Antonio Brown From The ‘A**holes’ Speech Fallout

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
01.17.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet up with a familiar foe in the New England Patriots on Sunday for the AFC Championship game after knocking around the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The Patriots took care of their business on Saturday, giving them an extra day of rest. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin address this in his postgame locker room speech, which Antonio Brown broadcasted to the world on Facebook:

Let’s start our preparations. We just spotted these assholes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4:00 in the f*cking morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming.

Of course, any sort of disparaging comment during the playoffs, when precious few storylines sustain NFL fans in the week between games, can be locker room material. And despite Tom Brady claiming that Bill Belichick wouldn’t let this sort of thing fly, the Steelers aren’t trying to back away from Tomlin’s comments.

“As far as I’m concerned, everybody in this league is an asshole, in my opinion,” guard Ramon Foster told reporters. “You have to be to play this sport. Coaches don’t become head coaches by being nice guys.”

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Super Bowl LI
TAGSMIKE TOMLINNew England PatriotsNFL PLAYOFFSPITTSBURGH STEELERSSuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 1 day ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 4 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 5 days ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 1 week ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP