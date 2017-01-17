Getty Image

The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet up with a familiar foe in the New England Patriots on Sunday for the AFC Championship game after knocking around the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. The Patriots took care of their business on Saturday, giving them an extra day of rest. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin address this in his postgame locker room speech, which Antonio Brown broadcasted to the world on Facebook:

Let’s start our preparations. We just spotted these assholes a day and a half. They played yesterday. Our game got moved to tonight. We’re going to touch down at 4:00 in the f*cking morning. So be it. We’ll be ready for their ass. But you ain’t got to tell them we’re coming.

Of course, any sort of disparaging comment during the playoffs, when precious few storylines sustain NFL fans in the week between games, can be locker room material. And despite Tom Brady claiming that Bill Belichick wouldn’t let this sort of thing fly, the Steelers aren’t trying to back away from Tomlin’s comments.