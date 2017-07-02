Stephen A. Smith Flew Into A Blazing Tirade Following Manny Pacquiao’s Controversial Loss To Jeff Horn

When most tuned into Saturday’s battle between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn on ESPN, they were greeted by longtime controversial personality Stephen A. Smith yelling at them through the TV screen. He made no friends early on, essentially undercutting the fight by condemning Horn to a loss before he even stepped into the ring and criticizing his path to his fight with Pacquiao. It wasn’t pretty and it left plenty of folks reacting like this:

But then the fight happened and Horn stunned everybody but Pacquiao it seemed after winning the fight by unanimous decision. Plenty cried foul immediately after the decision, but none were louder than Stephen A. Smith. Not only did he question how such a decision could be made, he questioned where the judges loyalties were by calling them out live on the air:

