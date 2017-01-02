After 16 years and what should be a Hall of Fame career, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith announced his retirement Sunday. The official decision comes one year after he intended to retire, because he didn’t want to hang up his cleats following a season-ending Achilles injury in 2015.
He was met on the field after the Ravens lost to the Bengals 20-10 in Cincinnati and was clearly fighting back emotion just seconds after his final game.
Smith would get into the Hall of Fame if Hall voters actually gave a shit about receivers. Guys with better numbers or were more dominant – TO, Harrison, Carter, etc. – are either not in or had to wait. If a guy like Marvin Harrison, who at one time was considered the best WR in the NFL, had to wait, Smith’s enshrinement is no lock. At no point was Smith the best WR in the league. He was up there, but he was never the top dog. Randy Moss will be an interesting case because he is second only to the GOAT, and if Moss doesn’t walk into Canton in Year 1, no other receiver will. Receivers just don’t get the love from the voters like other positions do, so don’t take it for granted that Smith will make it to Canton one day.