Getty Image

After 16 years and what should be a Hall of Fame career, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith announced his retirement Sunday. The official decision comes one year after he intended to retire, because he didn’t want to hang up his cleats following a season-ending Achilles injury in 2015.

He was met on the field after the Ravens lost to the Bengals 20-10 in Cincinnati and was clearly fighting back emotion just seconds after his final game.