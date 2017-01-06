Steve Smith Talks Trash One Last Time In His Badass Retirement Letter To Roger Goodell

01.06.17

Steve Smith is known as one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history and will very likely be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of this. But really, it’s his ability to talk trash on the field and off it that endeared him to fans, so it should be no surprise that he has one last one-liner in his retirement letter.

“This is to notify you that as of today, I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs.” That’s pretty good in the wake of his emotional goodbye on the field Sunday. It makes you wish other players would do the same thing in their retirement letters.

“This is to notify you that as of today, I, Calvin Johnson, will no longer be wasting my incredible talent and magnificent statistics on a team that misses the playoffs every year.”

“This is to notify you that as of today, I, Matt Hasselbeck, will no longer be taking the ball and not scoring.”

“This is to notify you that as of today, I, Marshawn Lynch, will no longer be here so I don’t have to get fined.”

Then there’s the retirement that’s coming in a few years.

“This is to notify you that as of today, I, Eli Manning, will no longer be defeating Tom Brady in Super Bowls.”

