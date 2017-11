Scary moment for the ref. pic.twitter.com/N9hm9CQ1J9 — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) November 13, 2017

During the Sunday Night Football game between the Broncos and the Patriots, a referee had to be carted off and, for the first time possibly ever, was entered into concussion protocol after taking a scary slam to the turf.

Ref hit turf about as hard as any player this season. Ouch. pic.twitter.com/PAHg96BkVe — Rudy (@DCBarno) November 13, 2017

He doesn’t look good. At a quick glance, he also kinda looks like Bill Belichick, which is weird.

Ref gets carted off the field during #NEvsDEN game after getting taken out by the knees during a block. pic.twitter.com/Biuckx8vvM — Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 13, 2017

Of course, there were some jokes. Some in better taste than others.