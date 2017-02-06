Tennis Star Genie Bouchard Now Owes A Random Guy A Date After The Patriots Comeback

#Super Bowl LI
02.06.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Super Bowl LI provided a cautionary tale against getting overly confident when a team has a massive lead in the second half.

The Atlanta Falcons watched as Tom Brady and the Patriots stormed back to send the game into overtime and then win on the first possession with 31 unanswered points for a 34-28 win. Atlanta fans knew better than to get too cocky, as disappointment is the norm for Atlanta sports teams.

Some non-Atlantans had a little too much faith in the Falcons when they went up 28-3, including Canadian women’s tennis star Genie Bouchard who now finds herself owing a random Twitter user a blind date due to her blind faith in Atlanta.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSGenie BouchardSuper Bowl LITENNIS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP