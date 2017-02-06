Getty Image

Super Bowl LI provided a cautionary tale against getting overly confident when a team has a massive lead in the second half.

The Atlanta Falcons watched as Tom Brady and the Patriots stormed back to send the game into overtime and then win on the first possession with 31 unanswered points for a 34-28 win. Atlanta fans knew better than to get too cocky, as disappointment is the norm for Atlanta sports teams.

Some non-Atlantans had a little too much faith in the Falcons when they went up 28-3, including Canadian women’s tennis star Genie Bouchard who now finds herself owing a random Twitter user a blind date due to her blind faith in Atlanta.