EA Sports

We made it! The 2016-17 NFL Playoffs kicked off on January 7th and here we are, almost a month later, just days before Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

If you’ve been following our NFL Playoff coverage, you’re already aware of the series of Madden 17 simulations we’ve been running as a fun predictor for what to expect heading into each and every playoff game this postseason. We started with a simulation of the entire playoffs, then ran each round individually, starting with the Divisional Round, the Championship Round, and now, finally, Super Bowl LI.

We’re even including the footage from our Madden 17 Super Bowl LI simulation in it’s entirety this round, so if you have an hour to kill, scroll down to the bottom of this page with your eyes closed to avoid spoilers. If you’re the kind of person with things to do, we’ve got plenty of highlights for you, too. Let’s do this.