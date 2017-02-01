We Simulated Super Bowl LI, And It Could Be The Most Exciting Championship Ever

#New England Patriots #Super Bowl LI
Contributing Writer
02.01.17

EA Sports

We made it! The 2016-17 NFL Playoffs kicked off on January 7th and here we are, almost a month later, just days before Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

If you’ve been following our NFL Playoff coverage, you’re already aware of the series of Madden 17 simulations we’ve been running as a fun predictor for what to expect heading into each and every playoff game this postseason. We started with a simulation of the entire playoffs, then ran each round individually, starting with the Divisional Round, the Championship Round, and now, finally, Super Bowl LI.

We’re even including the footage from our Madden 17 Super Bowl LI simulation in it’s entirety this round, so if you have an hour to kill, scroll down to the bottom of this page with your eyes closed to avoid spoilers. If you’re the kind of person with things to do, we’ve got plenty of highlights for you, too. Let’s do this.

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Super Bowl LI
TAGSATLANTA FALCONSmaddenMadden 17New England PatriotsSuper Bowl LI
Author Profile Picture
Every time you touch the ice, remember that it was Hans who taught us to fly.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP