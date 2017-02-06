@NFLMemes

The New England Patriots made all kinds of history in Super Bowl 51.

The 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. It was also the first overtime game in the 51-year history of the game. Obviously, people had things to say about this on the Internet.

Athletes reacting to amazing athletic achievements is always a fun part of a big game, and sports Twitter did not disappoint.

Here’s the current NBA champion LeBron James congratulating Tom Brady on the greatest comeback in NFL postseason history.

Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017

Some NFL entities just couldn’t believe the Falcons blew that big a lead in the biggest game of the year.

Unbelievable. — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) February 6, 2017

Even Usain Bolt was blown away by Tom Brady and the Patriots.