The New England Patriots made all kinds of history in Super Bowl 51.
The 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons was the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. It was also the first overtime game in the 51-year history of the game. Obviously, people had things to say about this on the Internet.
Athletes reacting to amazing athletic achievements is always a fun part of a big game, and sports Twitter did not disappoint.
Here’s the current NBA champion LeBron James congratulating Tom Brady on the greatest comeback in NFL postseason history.
Some NFL entities just couldn’t believe the Falcons blew that big a lead in the biggest game of the year.
Even Usain Bolt was blown away by Tom Brady and the Patriots.
