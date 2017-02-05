We’ve finally made it to the Super Bowl. It’s been quite an NFL season, as we’ve sorted through 32 teams to pick out the best squads in each conference: the New England Patriots in the AFC and the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC.

But before the game, let’s remember the 30 squads that aren’t going to compete for the Lombardi Trophy with this parody of Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” from the good folks at Fox. The song, which we’ll call “Teams With Low Rankings” I suppose, began with Chiefs fan Rob Riggle and included a number of other celebrities singing about their teams. In order, we got appearances from:

Aaron Paul (New York Giants)

Brian Urlacher (Chicago Bears)

Ken Jeong (Oakland Raiders)

Paul Scheer (Los Angeles Rams)

Terry Crews (Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns)

“Weird” Al Yankovic (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Malin Akerman (no team)

Kristen Bell (Detroit Lions)

DJ Khaled (no team, but he was surrounded by Cowboys cheerleaders so let’s say the Dallas Cowboys)

It ended with Jon Travolta in a Tom Brady jersey telling everyone in attendance to just cheer for New England. It didn’t work out, as Riggle stepped in and reminded him that even though they’re not playing for a ring, fans still love their teams.

And besides, there aren’t many people who are going to cheer for the Patriots when given the choice. C’mon, Travolta.