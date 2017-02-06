Getty Image

Tom Brady is right: a lot happened in Super Bowl 51.

Brady had a rare honest moment in his press conference after the New England Patriots captured their fifth Super Bowl with a wild 34-28 overtime win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.

Brady got a bit lost in the sequence of events that led to Atlanta blowing a 25-point lead when answering a journalist’s question during postgame.

I wasn’t thinking much, you know? I was just thinking ‘we just gotta score’ and then we score the touchdown it was nine and then, then we got… did we get the turnover? There was a lot of sh*t that happened tonight…

Brady’s interview was aired live on television, so plenty of folks heard the greatest quarterback in the history of professional football curse and make a bunch of media members laugh. Brady then said he “got hit pretty hard,” which may explain why he was having trouble remembering how the Patriots came all the way back to win.