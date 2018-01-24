Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The Super Bowl is on the horizon, which means its time for video game simulations to inform the opinions of millions of NFL fans. Madden‘s annual, high-tech Super Bowl sim is dropping next week, so now we have a classic, 8-bit TecmoBowl simulation of the Eagles-Patriots game. It’s actually a hell of a tilt. Here’s what happens.

Jay Ajayi has himself a possible MVP day, rushing for a touchdown early. For the most part, the first half is full of running plays with not much happening which means it’s a classic Bill Belichick Needs to Adjust at Halftime game. Here’s what the stats looked like at the half. It seems like a slow day. Commercial-heavy, even.