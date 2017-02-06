Martellus Bennett Is The First Patriots Player To Say He Won’t Go To Trump’s White House

#Super Bowl LI
02.06.17 1 hour ago

The New England Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history on Sunday night, beating the Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

That victory earned them the Lombardi Trophy, rings to come and also a future visit to the White House. However, Martellus Bennett says he is not going to join the team on their White House visit to see Donald Trump, whenever that is, in protest of Trump’s presidency.

Via the Dallas Morning News:

“It is what it is People know how I feel about it,” he said. “Just follow me on Twitter.”

Is he worried about what Kraft will think if he doesn’t go to the White House with his teammates?

“I’m not really worried about that,” Bennett said. “I’m not worried about it at all.”

Bennett said Patriots players try to avoid talking politics in the locker room.

“You just don’t bring that to work,” he said. “We all have our beliefs. We accept people for who they are.”

