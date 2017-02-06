Getty Image

The New England Patriots completed the largest comeback in Super Bowl history on Sunday night, beating the Falcons 34-28 in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history.

That victory earned them the Lombardi Trophy, rings to come and also a future visit to the White House. However, Martellus Bennett says he is not going to join the team on their White House visit to see Donald Trump, whenever that is, in protest of Trump’s presidency.

Martellus Bennett won't be visiting the #WhiteHouse because of @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. Says' "People know how I feel about it." #SB51 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardo975) February 6, 2017

Via the Dallas Morning News: