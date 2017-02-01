Getty Image

The Super Bowl is almost upon us, which means you are running out of time to wager your hard earned money on ridiculous prop bets. The full prop sheet available from William Hill Sports Books in Nevada for the actual football action offers over 818 options, but because this is the Super Bowl, it isn’t enough to just bet on anything and everything that may happen during the game.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sports gambling day of the year. The estimated amount of money that will be wagered by Americans on the Super Bowl is $4.7 billion. Yes, that’s billion with a b. Not all of that action comes in on the game itself. There are also offshore books that don’t have to abide by those pesky regulations like Las Vegas books and can offer up props on, well, anything they want related to the game.

That’s what I’m here to detail for you. I scanned the props sheets at the three biggest offshore books (Bovada.lv, Sportsbook.ag and Bookmaker.eu) to compile all of their non-football props into one place for your perusal. I’m also offering my pick for each of these in bold. I don’t actually think you should bet on any of these, so please do not actually follow all of my picks and then yell at me when you lose everything.

A quick note before we start, there are plenty of duplicates out there, so I selected the line that I felt was the best one of the two or three options available and labeled them all with a BV, SB or BM.