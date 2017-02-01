All The Non-Football Super Bowl LI Prop Bets You Can Make If You Feel Like Recklessly Gambling

#Super Bowl LI
02.01.17 58 mins ago

Getty Image

The Super Bowl is almost upon us, which means you are running out of time to wager your hard earned money on ridiculous prop bets. The full prop sheet available from William Hill Sports Books in Nevada for the actual football action offers over 818 options, but because this is the Super Bowl, it isn’t enough to just bet on anything and everything that may happen during the game.

The Super Bowl is the biggest sports gambling day of the year. The estimated amount of money that will be wagered by Americans on the Super Bowl is $4.7 billion. Yes, that’s billion with a b. Not all of that action comes in on the game itself. There are also offshore books that don’t have to abide by those pesky regulations like Las Vegas books and can offer up props on, well, anything they want related to the game.

That’s what I’m here to detail for you. I scanned the props sheets at the three biggest offshore books (Bovada.lv, Sportsbook.ag and Bookmaker.eu) to compile all of their non-football props into one place for your perusal. I’m also offering my pick for each of these in bold. I don’t actually think you should bet on any of these, so please do not actually follow all of my picks and then yell at me when you lose everything.

A quick note before we start, there are plenty of duplicates out there, so I selected the line that I felt was the best one of the two or three options available and labeled them all with a BV, SB or BM.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSprop betsSuper Bowl LI

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

Infiltrating The Bills Mafia To Find Out Why Fans Keep Supporting The NFL’s Most Hopeless Team

01.04.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 1 month ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 months ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP