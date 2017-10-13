‘Supermarket Sweep’ Is Finally Getting The Reboot It Deserves

In the only good news that has happened in this, the longest year yet, Supermarket Sweep is returning to television. The shopping-based game show that was far superior to Shop Til You Drop is gearing back up for a 21st century reboot, and I’m kind of freaking out about it.

Freemantle Media announced on Friday that it acquired the rights to the iconic game show that last aired in 2004. But those were reruns, and host David Ruprecht has been in rice for more than a decade, just waiting for the show to come back to us.

Folks, it’s finally happening.

If you somehow haven’t seen Supermarket Sweep, you clearly were not a millennial who had PAX on basic cable growing up. But here’s an episode and a general overview of the greatest grocery-based television show in history. Because, after all, there have to be other teams for me to own with a grocery cart.

