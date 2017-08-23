TaylorMade’s P-790 Iron Brings More Speed And Distance For Top Players

TaylorMade

TaylorMade is best known for their drivers and fairway woods, as the M1 and M2 have become the favorites of Tour players and weekend golfer’s alike, but their latest iron brings the top tenants of their woods to the iron world in speed and distance.

The P-790 is designed for lower-handicap, better players with the idea to blend the face size and weight of a blade with the ball-speed advantages provided by forged distance irons. To do this, the P-790 features some all new technology, most notably SpeedFoam, to produce the face flex and forgiveness of a larger forged iron in a more compact size.

The SpeedFoam is a small insert that fits just behind the face that gives it added flexibility while also being light enough to prevent adding too much weight to the face. Also assisting in the face flexibility area is the inverted cone technology as the face wraps under the sole of the club, like the M1 and M2 woods.

The result is an iron that offers top players better forgiveness and distance without sacrificing the look and feel of the Tour-style irons. The irons will hit stores on Sept. 15, with a base price of $1,300 for a 3-PW set with True Temper Dynamic Gold 105 Steel shafts.