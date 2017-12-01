Tennessee Fired Its AD As The Weirdest Coaching Search In College Football History Continues

#College Football
12.01.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Tennessee Volunteers football team is having a hard time hiring and keeping people employed. Earlier this season the Vols fired Butch Jones, and they thought they had hired a replacement in Greg Schiano before that hire blew up in their collective faces.

A number of new names were brought up throughout the week, including Washington State head coach Mike Leach. In fact, it seemed very likely that Leach would be named head coach until early Friday, when Tennessee athletic director John Currie was promptly fired.

Hiring a head coach without an athletic director isn’t unheard of, but it’s very hard to get fired just eight months into your job and in the middle of a coaching search. So what happened? Chicanery, according to reports.

