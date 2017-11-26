Getty Image

Greg Schiano is reportedly “close” to finalizing a deal to become the new Tennessee head football coach. Schiano, who is currently an assistant coach at Ohio State, has not been a head coach since he was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2013.

Prior to joining the Bucs, Schiano was Rutgers’ head coach, leading the Scarlet Knights to their best sustained run of success in the program’s recent history. However, there are plenty that aren’t happy with the hire for football reasons, but the much louder dissenters among the Volunteer faithful point to the testimony from former Penn State assistant Mike McQueary that noted Schiano and another Penn State assistant were aware of Jerry Sandusky raping young boys and didn’t report it.

While fans will always argue about the merits of a coaching hire on the field, reports that the school was finalizing a deal to hire Schiano caused widespread backlash from the fan base, with the majority pointing to that testimony as the biggest reasons Tennessee couldn’t bring him into the program.

It wasn’t just anonymous fans that fired back at the Schiano reports, as multiple Tennessee state representatives took to Twitter to publicly voice their dissent in the school hiring Schiano.