Terrell Owens Will Be On The Next Season Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’

#Dancing With The Stars
09.05.17 18 mins ago

Good Morning America

Get your popcorn ready: Terrell Owens is ready to dance again. The best wideout eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and somehow not inducted into said Hall of Fame is headed back to television to do the thing that made sportswriters dislike him in the first place: dance.

Owens will appear on the 25th season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars, the network announced on Tuesday. Owens will join with dancing pro Cheryl Burke, who partners with Owens as he tries to best the competition when the show begins on September 18. The show’s couples have been announced one by one so far, with Owens and Burke’s pairing made public on Tuesday morning.

The two then appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to talk about the upcoming season. Though Owens is certainly no stranger to footwork and dance moves, the couple was measured in their appearance.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Dancing With The Stars
TAGSCHERYL BURKEDANCING WITH THE STARSTERRELL OWENS

What Unites Us

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 1 hour ago
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 3 weeks ago 31 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP