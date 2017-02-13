Getty Image

The NFL Hall of Fame isn’t usually a huge source for controversy, but this year, plenty of people were up in arms over the exclusion of Terrell Owens. From a numbers perspective, it was shocking that Owens – who is unquestionably one of the best wide receivers ever – missed out on the Hall.

But one Hall of Fame voter gave us a look inside why Owens didn’t get voted in for the second year in a row. Vic Carucci, a writer for The Buffalo News, walked us through his decision to vote “nay” on the six-time Pro Bowler.