Terrell Owens Wasn’t Happy That A Hall Of Fame Voter Kept Him Out Because Of ‘Hearsay’

#NFL
02.12.17 1 hour ago

The NFL Hall of Fame isn’t usually a huge source for controversy, but this year, plenty of people were up in arms over the exclusion of Terrell Owens. From a numbers perspective, it was shocking that Owens – who is unquestionably one of the best wide receivers ever – missed out on the Hall.

But one Hall of Fame voter gave us a look inside why Owens didn’t get voted in for the second year in a row. Vic Carucci, a writer for The Buffalo News, walked us through his decision to vote “nay” on the six-time Pro Bowler.

Before we vote, Hall administrators admonish us to consider only what takes place within the confines of the field. But those white lines, as they acknowledge, can extend to the locker room and the meeting rooms and anywhere else that football-related activity takes place.

That is where Hall-of-Famers, such as Fouts, have their biggest issues with Owens. That is where the many other Hall-of-Famers with whom I spoke about all the finalists told me, to a man, they did not want Owens on their team.

I simply could not ignore that.

