Terry Bradshaw, Fox and Tide all played an elaborate prank on the Super Bowl audience on Sunday. Bradshaw did a cut-in for Lady Gaga’s halftime show and appeared to have wing sauce on his shirt, which led to the internet laughing about it. How could this dummy get caught on TV with sauce on his shirt? What an idiot.

Instead, during the next commercial break, it turned out this was all part of a bit for a Tide commercial and everyone making jokes (or writing a blog post) about sloppy Terry Bradshaw got bamboozled.