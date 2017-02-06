Terry Bradshaw And Fox Played A Mean Prank On Everyone With A Shirt Stain

#Super Bowl LI
02.05.17 56 mins ago

Terry Bradshaw, Fox and Tide all played an elaborate prank on the Super Bowl audience on Sunday. Bradshaw did a cut-in for Lady Gaga’s halftime show and appeared to have wing sauce on his shirt, which led to the internet laughing about it. How could this dummy get caught on TV with sauce on his shirt? What an idiot.

Instead, during the next commercial break, it turned out this was all part of a bit for a Tide commercial and everyone making jokes (or writing a blog post) about sloppy Terry Bradshaw got bamboozled.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSSUPER BOWL COMMERCIALSSuper Bowl LITERRY BRADSHAW

