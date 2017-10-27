The Houston Texans Considered Staging A Walkout Over Owner Bob McNair’s ‘Prison’ Comments

10.27.17 1 hour ago 9 Comments

Getty Image

Draymond Green wasn’t the only pro athlete upset about Bob McNair’s insensitive comments about NFL players silently protesting during the national anthem. In fact, players on the team he owns were reportedly very upset about it.

The Houston Texans reportedly considered a walkout on Friday after a comment McNair made to NFL owners and player representatives was made public in a story published by ESPN.

McNair said that “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” in reference to the league’s response to protests about police brutality against people of color. The response outraged NFLPA president Troy Vincent in the meeting where McNair made the comment, and once it was made public McNair had to make a public apology on Friday.

But his own team debated walking out in protest of its owner’s comment.

Around The Web

TAGSbob mcnairDeAndre HopkinsHOUSTON TEXANSnational anthem protests

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP