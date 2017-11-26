Kevin Sumlin Is The Latest College Football Coach To Get Fired

Getty Image

Another day, another head coaching vacancy in the college football world. For the latest job opening, we’re heading to College Station, where Texas A&M has announced its decision to fire Kevin Sumlin. The move comes on the heels of a 7-5 regular season and a 45-21 loss to end the year against LSU.

Official: Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Scott Woodward has relieved Head Football Coach Kevin Sumlin of all duties effective immediately. Assistant Coach Jeff Banks will serve as interim head coach. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) November 26, 2017

The university made the announcement official on Sunday afternoon, ending Sumlin’s tenure in College Station after a 51-26 record over six seasons. Sumlin is at present the favorite to land in Tempe with the Arizona State job coming open earlier on Sunday after Todd Graham was fired, but nothing is official at this time. Sumlin will receive his full $10.4 million buyout, whether he takes the Arizona State job or not.