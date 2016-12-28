The Blueprint: How Amanda Nunes Can Defeat Ronda Rousey At UFC 207

Over the course of 12 fights and four years, Ronda Rousey developed a reputation for being an unstoppable monster that could take you down and break your arm backwards in less than a minute. As she went from being the Strikeforce champion to inaugural UFC bantamweight champion, her legend grew to the point where she was being called a once in a lifetime athlete and all time great, an indestructible fighter that might never lose. People debated with sincerity whether she could beat then-UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez.
But in her 13th professional fight against Holly Holm in Australia, the unthinkable happened: Holm not only beat Rousey, she routed her from opening bell to the fight’s finish, which ended with Rousey unconscious on the canvas from a thunderous head kick. Had Ronda gotten distracted by the relentless media responsibilities the UFC had pushed on her over the year? Had she underestimated former boxing champion Holly Holm? Maybe. But in the end it was the blueprint that Holm and her coaches at the Jackson-Winkeljohn gym developed and put into practice that day that resulted in one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.
Ronda’s gameplan has never been a secret: she likes to get in quick, initiate a clinch, and then send her opponent flying with one of the dozens upon dozens of judo throws she has honed since childhood to razor sharp perfection. From there, she attacks with another weapon developed en route to her bronze medal in Judo at the 2008 Olympics games: the armbar. Judo newaza rule give you mere seconds to work on the ground before a match is stood back up, which explains how she got so good at locking in the fight finishing submission with lighting speed.
But to initiate that chain reaction to victory, Rousey first needs to get her hands on her opponent … and this is where a weakness becomes apparent.
She can’t. Ronda looks jacked. She’s going to slam Nunes to the mat and rip her shoulder out of it’s socket. Rousey looks as inspired and motivated as GSP was after losing to Serra. Just gonna be another 1st round submission win for Rousey.
Meh, it’s all gameplan in my eyes. If Rousey accepts that she’s a submission fighter who can beat up lower tier fighters, but has to be a submission artist against the best, than she should win. Footwork, holds, avoid the bombs to the face, and armbar. That’s the rational plan. If she’s all amped up, feeling cardio-strong, and wants to show she’s a fighter? Nunes could easily break her face. She’s no joke. So depends on where Rousey is mentally.
Yes, all Amanda Nunes has to do is change every single aspect of her game, basically go from Joe Frazier to Floyd Mayweather. It’s that simple. Hell, she had eight weeks to do it.
Also, Ronda Rousey is stupid. She won’t have learned anything from her loss. Why would she study what happened and try to fix it? She’s Ronda Rousey. She was in the Entourage movie, not Amanda Nunes.