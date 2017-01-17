Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Today, I learned a lot about washing machines and Italian television shows. Let me share with you my findings.

Hafthór “Thor” Björnsson is a very strong man that plays Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane — and the zombified version of said character — on HBO’s Game of Thrones. Björnsson appeared on the seventh series of Italy’s Lo Show Dei Record to square off against another strong man in an attempt to set an arbitrary World Record.

The Guinness World Records Italian Show (yes, that’s what it’s called) brought The Mountain in to set the record for farthest washing machine throw—individual. Björnsson faced off against Lithania’s Zydrunas Savickas, who also hates clean laundry and wants to punish the instruments with which the proletariat cleans its garments.

Both decided it best to balance the machine on their heads before chucking it, which seems like a terrible idea, but then again I am pretty far down the list of the world’s strongest men. Ever the television star, Björnsson urged the crowd to make some noise before his attempts, the first of which only flew about a meter. Maybe he should try a different fabric softener for better results.

He was furious with himself and his technique, especially after Savickas seemed to pull a muscle but got off a massive chuck of a luxury household appliance. Just think, a century ago most of the developed world was painstakingly washing their Underoos by hand. Now the miracle appliance of 19th century humanity’s wildest dreams is casually hucked to and fro by beefy dudes who want their name on a website. We truly live in advanced times.

This is actually the fifth time the two strongmen have faced off in an attempt to set a record, which means either these two really love Guinness World Records or are incredibly passive-aggressive toward one another. Whatever the case may be, Savickas got the upper hand in this one, hurling a 46-kilogram (101-lb) washing machine 4.13 meters (13’6.6) to set the record.

Now unhook your least favorite appliances and try to beat this record, America.