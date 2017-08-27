The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight is already pretty big, but it’s getting a last minute boost thanks to the one and only Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, who will lend his voice to the introductory video leading into the main event.

“In my #IronParadise here in Vancouver, shooting the VO for the bad ass open of the #MayweatherMcGregor tonight,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “I connected with my boy Conor this week. His intentions go far beyond his extraordinary skill. Like Mayweather, not only does he want to put on an epic performance for the world, but there’s a real visceral, raw, warrior mana (spirit) that he has in his blood.”