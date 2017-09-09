ESPN PR

The Sports Reporters has been off the air since May, but on Friday, word broke that the once prominent ESPN show will be returning in podcast form. It is important to note that ESPN isn’t involved this time around, but Mitch Albom and Mike Lupica are bringing the show back as an audio-only format that will appear twice a week.

The Detroit Free Press, which employs Albom as a columnist, reports that names like Bob Ryan of the Boston Globe, William Rhoden of the New York Times, Lesley Visser of CBS, Christine Brennan of USA Today and Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News will be “part of the rotating cast,” but at its core, this appears to be a venture headed by Lupica and Albom. The television show changed quite a bit in the aftermath of John Saunders’ tragic passing in 2016, but at its core, it was a show centered on the opinions and personalities of national sports voices.

Lupica said the following about the re-launch.