Getty Image

The MMA world is in shock after learning former UFC fighter Tim Hague has suffered a severe injury following a knockout loss in a boxing match in Edmonton. The fighter was initially reported as having passed earlier in the day, but his sister has updated friends and fans through social media, saying that he is in critical condition. Some are saying he is brain dead. Amidst the sorrow for the 33-year-old father of one, there are questions directed towards the competency of the Athletic Commission that put this fight in place.

Tim Hague's sister: "Tim is currently with all his immediate family. He is in critical condition. We ask for prayers and privacy." #yeg — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) June 17, 2017

After being knocked out multiple times in the last two years, Hague was still booked for the match against Adam Braidwood. He was knocked down twice in the first round and looked increasing confused after the second knockdown, even shooting for a takedown.

As the match against Braidwood continued, Hague would make it to his feet but would be stumbled multiple times (even touching his gloves to the canvas for a technical knockdown) before ultimately being knocked out. The referee and commission could be seen working on him almost immediately, and Hague would get up to the stool so the doctors could check him as Braidwood had his hand raised. You can even see Hague make his way out of the ring with some help from the ringside crew.

When the fighter got backstage, teammates knew something was wrong:

Fighter and friend Cody Krahn says UFC veteran and Canadian Tim Hague is currently in a coma & needed brain surgery. Keep the prayers coming pic.twitter.com/ox3nzRdMoQ — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 17, 2017

Many are calling out the Canadian boxing commission that cleared him to fight. Hague had a string of knockout losses in recent years and was fighting a strong up and coming boxer. He didn’t need any additional head trauma:

Tim Hague should have not been cleared to fight last night based off this. Opponent was 7-1. He also lost 4 of his last 5 by knockout in MMA https://t.co/XDb7DKv5VF — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) June 17, 2017

RIP Tim Hague. A needless death at the hands of an incompetent Athletic commision. — Ian (@IanBainMMA) June 17, 2017

What has happened to Tim Hague is a stark reminder of the reality of brain trauma in combat sports. 7 KOs in less than 2 years is brutal. 😞 — Chris Millington (@ChrisMilIington) June 17, 2017

Just watched the full Tim Hague fight and it is brutal. Knocked down 5 times before the KO and was not defending himself. Shouldn't happen. — Tony Fagnano (@BigToneMMA) June 17, 2017

Those who knew the fighter are sharing thoughts and stories about the gentle giant on Twitter.