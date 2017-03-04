Tim Tebow Wants To Adopt A Child From Every Continent

03.04.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Despite being described by ESPN’s Keith Law as someone who is “not a baseball player,” noted baseball player Tim Tebow is with the New York Mets for spring training. Tebow – who in addition to playing baseball works for the SEC Network and runs the Tim Tebow Foundation – is single, likely because he has a comically full plate.

But this doesn’t mean that Tebow doesn’t want to have children. Actually, it’s the exact opposite: Tebow wants to have a bunch of children. The only catch is he wants to adopt, and he wants to make sure that he adopts children from every continent. Tebow sat down for an interview with People in which he shared his dream for a large, diverse family.

“I want to adopt so badly,” the 29-year-old former NFL star tells PEOPLE. “I can’t wait. It’s definitely something I see in my future.”

“You know what I think would be awesome? If I could adopt a kid from every continent. I think that would be a pretty cool goal,” he says. “I want to sit around the dinner table ever night and see kids from Africa, Asia, Europe, South America, right here in the States. How cool would that be? It’s one of my favorite things to dream about.”

Tebow also mentioned that he wants to settle down with someone, and that if he finds a significant other, they have to want to adopt children. In fact, he said the desire to adopt is “a requirement.”

Whatever you do, Tim, please don’t tell your children that it’s ok to eat guacamole straight up with a spoon. That’s gross.

(Via People)

