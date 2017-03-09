Tim Tebow’s First Spring Training Game With The Mets Was An Unmitigated Disaster

#MLB
03.09.17 34 mins ago

Getty Image

Tim Tebow sucks at baseball. He already sucked at football, but now we know he sucks at baseball, too. He’s not Bo Jackson. He’s No Jackson.

Tebow played in his first spring training game with the New York Mets on Wednesday, and the only way it could have gone worse would have been if … he died? It’s very possible that you, the regular person who was not given a chance to bat in the same lineup with Yoenis Cespedes because you weren’t bad in the NFL, could have done better than Tebow on Wednesday.

Let’s look at some of Tebow’s highlights on a day he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and hit into a double play with the bases loaded. He reached base once (when he was hit by a pitch), but was quickly erased when he ventured too far off first base and was doubled off on a line drive.

That alone means you could have done better, because yeah, you probably wouldn’t get a hit either, but you wouldn’t have gotten doubled off on a line drive in front of you. It’s crazy how much Tebow sucked in this game.

Here’s him striking out looking and getting mouthy with the ump, because someone with his status in the game should get the benefit of any close calls on the corners.

