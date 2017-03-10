Most Epic Baseball Manager Meltdowns

A Tim Tebow Stalker Got Arrested For Trespassing At Mets Camp

03.10.17 8 mins ago

Getty Image

36-year-old Michelle Thompson was arrested in Port St. Lucie, Florida on Feb. 28 on trespassing charges after she was allegedly walking around the Mets’ spring training complex looking for and asking about Tim Tebow.

According to the police report obtained by USA Today, Thompson had a sticker on the back that said “I (heart symbol) Jesus/Tim Tebow,” and was hanging around the complex asking about Tebow’s presence. Thompson, who is from Colorado, told people she was in a relationship with Tebow and when pressed on whether it was a “friendly, platonic, romantic or matrimonial” relationship said, “all of the above.” She also insisted she was living with Tebow in Jacksonville and the address on her Colorado license was old.

The Mets director of minor league facilities requested Thompson be removed from the property and was told not to return, but she came back two days later and was arrested and held with bail set at $750.

When the Mets signed Tim Tebow to a minor-league contract and brought him to camp, the devoted Tebow fans were part of what they attracted this spring. Unfortunately, part of that contingent goes beyond fan and into stalker territory. The good news is this is a pretty innocuous example of stalking, as she was clearly just very strange and didn’t seem terribly malicious.

Tebow was asked about stalkers and fans going too far and insisted he just goes about his business as usual.

Around The Web

TAGSNEW YORK METStim tebow
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP