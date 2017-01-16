Getty Image

If a wide receiver going on a boat during an off-day is bad, how bad is a wide receiver live-streaming his locker room minutes after his team won a playoff game? And how much worse is it if you catch your coach calling your next opponent “a**holes” on the video? Only historians will ever be able to properly place Antonio Brown’s Facebook Live video into proper context.

Well, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was the victim of Brown’s odd choice, and now the world knows his secret — he doesn’t like the Patriots, who are the Steelers’ opponent in the AFC Championship Game this Sunday. I wonder if anyone else feels this way about the Patriots? Perhaps we will never know.

Brown’s video was discussed with pajamas entrepreneur and Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on WEEI and his response was obvious.

“That’s against our team policy, so I don’t think that would go over well with our coach,” Brady said. Added Brady: “Every coach has a different style. Our coach, he’s been in the league for 42 years and he’s pretty old school. He’s not into social media and I think he lets everyone know that. I think our team has a policy, we don’t show anything that should be private because he feels when we are inside our stadium, inside the walls, there has to be a degree of privacy that we have. What’s done in the locker room should stay in the locker room.”

Usually this is the part where you read a joke about how Bill Belichick is old and out of touch, but no coach in any sport wants his players broadcasting live video of a locker room. Ever. The only style difference Brady could be talking about is punishment style. Maybe Ben McAdoo would admonish his receiver in the press but Belichick would dip Brown into lava to send a message to the rest of the team.

(WEEI)