You Can Eat Like Tom Brady For $78 A Week

Purple Carrot

Let’s say you love Tom Brady.

Can you dress like him? You sure can. Patriots jerseys and Uggs are available for purchase everywhere.

Can you sleep like him? You bet. Brady and Under Armour have the not inexpensive magic pajamas for you.

But what if you’re knocking around your home in Brady pajamas and Uggs but you’re feeling down because you can’t eat like Brady and have money to light on fire? Where is the market for you, kind sir or madam?

Great news, because today a place called Purple Carrot announced they are partnering with Brady to ship you meals that the five-time champ really and totally eats for the low (?) price of $78 (three meals per week with each meal offering two servings).

A similar package available at Blue Apron is about $18 cheaper but that doesn’t come with the magic Brady endorsement that will make you … I don’t know, feel closer to him?

This was “developed in partnership with Tom Brady and TB12,” which sounds like it was developed by Brady and his alter ego. Like, if you wanted eat like Batman, you’d say you developed a menu in partnership with Bruce Wayne and Batman, only in this case, you’re eating like a guy who cheated to win at sports as opposed to a lunatic billionaire that usurps due process and violates civil liberties. It’s up to you to decide which is worse.

The meals are “100 percent plant-based,” “gluten-free,” and “flavored with the sweat of Brady after a two-hour workout.” OK, that last part isn’t true, but for $78, the average Brady fanatic deserves more.