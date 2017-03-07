Roger Goodell Vs. Tom Brady

You Can Eat Like Tom Brady For $78 A Week

03.07.17 31 mins ago

Purple Carrot

Let’s say you love Tom Brady.

Can you dress like him? You sure can. Patriots jerseys and Uggs are available for purchase everywhere.

Can you sleep like him? You bet. Brady and Under Armour have the not inexpensive magic pajamas for you.

But what if you’re knocking around your home in Brady pajamas and Uggs but you’re feeling down because you can’t eat like Brady and have money to light on fire? Where is the market for you, kind sir or madam?

Great news, because today a place called Purple Carrot announced they are partnering with Brady to ship you meals that the five-time champ really and totally eats for the low (?) price of $78 (three meals per week with each meal offering two servings).

A similar package available at Blue Apron is about $18 cheaper but that doesn’t come with the magic Brady endorsement that will make you … I don’t know, feel closer to him?

This was “developed in partnership with Tom Brady and TB12,” which sounds like it was developed by Brady and his alter ego. Like, if you wanted eat like Batman, you’d say you developed a menu in partnership with Bruce Wayne and Batman, only in this case, you’re eating like a guy who cheated to win at sports as opposed to a lunatic billionaire that usurps due process and violates civil liberties. It’s up to you to decide which is worse.

The meals are “100 percent plant-based,” “gluten-free,” and “flavored with the sweat of Brady after a two-hour workout.” OK, that last part isn’t true, but for $78, the average Brady fanatic deserves more.

Around The Web

TAGSCOOKINGFOODTOM BRADY
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 5 hours ago
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP