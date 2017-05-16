Getty Image

It’s October 2020. Donald Trump is getting ready for the final debate of his presidency, either because he is going to get re-elected and term limited or he’s going to lose on Election Day the following month. He looks across the stage and stares deeply into the eyes of his opponent: Tom Brady. The debate occurs, time passes, and on Election Day 2020, Brady becomes the next President of the United States.

If you bet $100 on this happening today, congratulations, you just made more than $12,000. Bovada released odds for a number of people which illustrate the likelihood that they will become the next leader of the free world. Here are the relevant names for sports fans, according to Sports Illustrated.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, 60/1

Actor and like a million other things Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 66/1

Brady, 125/1

WWE chairman Vince McMahon, 500/1

There are plenty of other names on here that are far more likely – the favorites are Trump (9/4), Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren (15/2), Vice President Mike Pence (9/1), and former First Lady Michelle Obama (15/1). Beyond that, you have to get through 19 more people before Cuban pops up, and even then, he’s tied with Ohio governor John Kasich and former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney at 60/1.