Texas Is Pulling Out Its Big Guns To Help Find Tom Brady’s Missing Super Bowl Jersey

#Super Bowl LI
02.06.17 36 mins ago

Getty Image

Tom Brady’s stolen jersey from the Patriots’ locker room following New England’s 34-28 overtime win in the Super Bowl has become a big story in Houston.

So big, in fact, that the Texas Rangers are on the case, according to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.

“In Texas we place a very high value on hospitality and football. Tom Brady’s jersey has great historical value and is already being called ‘the most valuable NFL collectable ever.’ It will likely go into the Hall of Fame one day. It is important that history does not record that it was stolen in Texas. I’ve called Colonel Steve McCraw to ask that the Texas Rangers work with the Houston Police Department on this case.

”I’m a Texans and Cowboys fan first, but the unquestionable success of the Super Bowl in Houston last night was a big win for our entire state and I don’t want anything to mar that victory. Whoever took this jersey should turn it in. The Texas Rangers are on the trail.”

I didn’t expect this story to take a twist into manhunt territory, but here we are and I’m very much here for it. On first glance, my initial thought was “weird, not sure why you’d put a baseball team in charge of an investigation,” but then I remembered that the baseball team is named for the law enforcement arm of the state and my dreams of a good cop, bad cop routine between Adrian Beltre and Prince Fielder died right there.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Texas Rangers, who are “on the trail,” will be able to find Brady’s jersey.

TOPICS#Super Bowl LI
TAGSSuper Bowl LITOM BRADY

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 6 days ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP