There may not be two more different people in a single NFL locker room than Tom Brady and Martellus Bennett. Brady is famously tight-lipped and is probably a supporter of Donald Trump (he’s never clarified, but there’s no reason to believe he’s not a fan of the President). Bennett, meanwhile, has never held back an opinion in his life, and as we learned on Monday, he’s not a big Trump guy.

During Super Bowl Opening Night, Bennett was asked whether he’d take the ceremonial trip to the White House of the Patriots win the Super Bowl. Bennett backed up what Jalen Rose said about athletes visiting the White House – they won’t do it because of Trump.

Bennett says if Patriots win the Super Bowl he prob wouldn't go to the White House. Asked why, says because he doesn't like the guy there — DJ Bean (@DJ_Bean) January 31, 2017

Brady, meanwhile, took a much different approach to a question about Trump. The Patriots’ signal caller was reportedly asked about Trump, but instead of answering, decided to go with an all-time sidestep.